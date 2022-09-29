If Somernites Cruise isn’t enough to scratch your itch for automobile aesthetics, Eubank has you covered.
The 31st-annual Eubank Fire Department car show will take place Sunday, October 2 at Eubank City Park.
The show lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and serves as a fundraiser for the Eubank Fire Department.
Entry for vehicles is $10; registration ends at 3 p.m.
Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutherford is expecting a good turnout, “if the hurricane doesn’t drown us out.” He said on years with good weather, they’ve had as many as 150 cars show up.
Said Rutherford, “We’ve done one on the first Sunday in October forever. (Funds raised) helps us get equipment.”
The show gives top 75 trophies and awards for specialty classes — “Best of Show,” “Best Chevrolet,” “Best Ford,” “Best Mopar,” “Best Club Participation,” etc. A limited number of cars will be able to receive a goodie bag, noted Rutherford.
There are judges, not associated with the fire department, who will select the category winners, said Rutherford.
Also, Miss Eubank Octoberfest registration will be at 1 p.m. with the pageant beginning at the park at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $35; attire is Sunday Best and Fall. For ages 0-21 and Star Division.
There will be concessions, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.
“It’s a big show-and-shine,” said Rutherford. “We usually have a big crowd, have a lot of people come in to look at the cars. Sometimes we have vendors show up, selling car parts, waxes and things. It’s a big event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.