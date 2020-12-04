No, Virginia, there will be no Christmas Parade in downtown Somerset this year.
Now, in Eubank? That’s a whole other Christmas story.
Officials in the far northern Pulaski County community are moving ahead with scheduled plans to host their annual Christmas Cabin and festive seasonal parade this holiday season, despite other communities like Somerset and Burnside canceling theirs due to coronavirus-related concerns.
“We just decided we weren’t going to ruin Christmas any more than it’s already been ruined,” said Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutheford. “So we wanted to go ahead and (hold the festivities) with social distancing and masks, and try to keep it as safe as we can.”
The Christmas Cabin located at Eubank City Park is an annual affair that’s been held by the Eubank Fire Department for years.
Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks said the fire department made the decision not to cancel the Christmas event plans, “but I support it,” he said.
“They’ve made all the necessary precautions for social distancing,” he added. “They’re requiring masks to go in the cabin. They’ve got hand sanitizer for people. I don’t see any reason to knock underprivileged kids out of a Christmas.”
The cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. next Friday and Saturday, December 11 and 12, for “Christmas at the Cabin.” There will be refreshments like hot cider and hot chocolate, along with other treats for kids, and giveaways to “make sure underprivileged kids have a good Christmas,” said Hicks.
And oh yeah — Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there to greet children and spread holiday goodwill, as per usual.
Hicks himself took on the Santa role for several years. “I loved it,” he said. “It was neat. I knew about all the kids, I knew their parents, and I could really trick them.”
The cabin is about a century old and was brought into the park from the Goochtown area, said Hicks, and was completely rebuilt. It holds numerous functions throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it’s tradition to decorate the cabin with lots of lights and seasonal accoutrements — indeed, the entire park is decorated with holiday lights and scenes.
Admission to the cabin and everything else related to Eubank’s Christmas activities is free. That includes the parade, which begins at 4 p.m. December 12. Participants will line up at 3 p.m. at the Old Stave Mill and will go down Ky. 1247 through the main part of town, then turn left on Ky. 70 and end at the city park.
Rutheford isn’t sure how many participants there will be, “but we’ve had quite a bit of interest,” he said.
Also on Saturday, December 12, there will be a “Breakfast with Santa” event for kids at the Eubank Fire Department, and on Saturday, December 19, a special evening at the cabin for physically and mentally disabled children, from 5-8 p.m.
“We’re really excited to be able to do it,” said Rutheford of all the Christmas activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.