People don’t often associate classic cars with flowers, but this weekend Eubank may prove they go hand-in-hand.
The Eubank Garden Club and the Eubank Ruritan Club will host a classic car Cruise-In at the Eubank Park.
The aim is to raise money for both the Garden Club, to help with buying flowers for the park, and for the Eubank Fire Department, to help with buying fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.
The Cruise-In will begin Saturday at 4 p.m.
“And we’ll just hang out there till dark or until everyone leaves,” said Garden Club member Sherry Todd.
There’s no charge to either show a vehicle or to browse through the classic cars on display, she said.
“Anybody can bring their old car and have it there,” Todd said. “We’re just hoping other people will come to look at the vehicles, and then we’re going to have hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream and stuff like that to sell, and that’s how were going to raise our money.”
They may decide to do a 50/50 drawing, too, she said. Of course, the group is willing to take any donations that are offered.
The Garden Club is new to Eubank, but its goal is to add and maintain flowers around the park.
“We try to change them out in the fall, and we do some at Christmas. We just try to keep the park looking nice,” she said.
That has been a bit more trying in the past few days, as Pulaski has suffered under a scorching heat wave.
Todd said she and the others in the garden club have been waiting until the evenings to get out and water the plants.
Their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, however. Mayor Eddie Hicks, who was at the park Thursday afternoon checking on workers, made a point of praising the club.
“It looks so nice where they’ve put out those flowers, and they come up here every day and water them. They’re devoting a lot of time to it,” he said.
Todd said the idea for the garden club grew out of seeing an opportunity to bring some color to the park.
“My sister-in-law [Donna Roberts] and I, we just started working last year at the park because it needed a little beautification. We enjoyed doing it.”
Others started joining them to help, and the group decided to form an official club.
The idea for the Cruise-In, however, came from another source – namely, Somerset’s monthly Somernites.
“We go to the Cruise in all the time there in Somerset. My husband loves it,” Todd said.
She said that she always thought Eubank Park would be a great place to have a similar show. “You’re off the road. The kids can just run free and play. We’re just looking for a good time and maybe raise a little money to help us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.