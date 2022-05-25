Eubank Park was abuzz Saturday afternoon with food and fun and community – all in the hopes of raising money to help a very special girl who is dealing with a rare disease.
Kailyn Brock, the 4-year-old daughter of Tabitha and J.R. Brock, was the star of the show, getting attention and well-wishes from a community that is certainly cheering for her.
Kailyn was hit by a one-two punch last year. Her mother explained that in October, Kailyn got a diagnosis saying she had diabetes incipidus.
“That kind of started a snowball effect of learning everything else,” Tabitha said. In November, Kailyn had a tumor removed from her pineal gland, which led to doctors finding eight more tumors throughout her body, and the family finding out that Kailyn had Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH).
LCH is a disease that causes tumors to form due to the body making too many of a specific type of white blood cell.
“They go back and forth between classifying it [LCH] as a cancer or a cancer-like disease,” Tabitha explained.
In Kailyn’s case, she has a multi-system problem that is affecting her bones. One tumor began growing on her femur that actually grew down into the bone, leaving her femur on the verge of breaking.
“They took out the tumor and put a plate in her leg,” Tabitha said. Then, Kailyn had to have a bit of chemo to kill off what bad cells were left to try and eradicate the rest of the tumor.
The bad news is, however, Kailyn still has two tumors on her hip and five on her skull. She began chemotherapy last week to attempt to put the disease in remission.
Tabitha said Kailyn is facing a year’s worth of chemo, the first six weeks of which is a strong dose. “If that works, we can taper down from there. If not, she’ll do another six weeks of aggressive chemo.”
The good news is that Kailyn seems to be handling the treatment well so far, and patients with her disease have an excellent prognosis. According to the Moffitt Cancer Center’s website, patients with low-risk LCH have a long-term survival rate as high as 99 percent, and patients with high-risk LCH have a survival rate close to 80 percent.
It also helps that Kailyn and her family – which includes brother Kasen and sister Kinsley – have so many members of the community trying to help them.
As Tabitha looked around at the group gathered under one of Eubank Park’s shelters, she reflected, “It’s overwhelming, but its overwhelming in that sense that to see a community come together and really treat you like you’re part of their family is just an amazing feeling. It really reminds you that there’s good people helping us.”
Some of the organizers of the festivities said they put the fundraiser together because they had no doubt that, had it been anyone else, the Brocks would have done the same for them.
“She’s been in the community for life,” said organizer Delta Wells said of Tabitha.
She said the event was a joint commitment from the Eubank Garden Club, the Eubank Ruritan Club and Northern Middle School’s football team.
“Kailyn’s older brother, Kasen, plays for Northern Middle football,” Wells said. She knew the football team wanted to do something to help, so the groups all joined forces to put the event together.
Fundraising efforts included t-shirt sales, which had netted around $1,000 by Saturday, as well as a two-mile Fun Run which by that afternoon had gathered at least $250.
Mayor Eddie Hicks let the group use one of the park’s shelters for free, noted organizer Carrie Ehrsam. The football team donated money to buy the concessions that were being sold during the event.
In all, it took the group around two weeks to organize the event.
“One of the reasons we wanted to do it so fast was we were afraid that when Kailyn started chemo that she didn’t need to be out,” Wells said. “You never know how that’s going to go.”
The money will help the family with expenses such as gas money, since they have to drive back and forth to Lexington for each chemo treatment, Wells said.
For those who may still wish to donate to the Brock family, there is a donation box set up at Bingham Tires in Somerset. See Sherry Todd for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.