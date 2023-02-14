Valentine's Day is a great time to show the love — and Eubank officials took it as an opportunity to show the love to the man who keeps the community looking fresh and well-groomed.
Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks and city commissioners presented a special plaque to Roger Ruckel on Tuesday at the Eubank Senior Citizen Center, in honor of his decades "of dedicated and caring service as a barber in our community," as the plaque reads.
"The citizens of Eubank want to recognize you," Hicks told Ruckel during the presentation, to which a genial Ruckel replied, "Well, I appreciate that. I really do."
For 53 years, Ruckel has been cutting the hair of Eubank's citizens. It's the better part of a career spanning 60 years overall — specifically, 60 years this September — for Ruckel, and he's very happy to have made it his mission to keep his home community trimmed.
"I've been cutting here since 1970," said Ruckel. Before that, he worked as a barber in Richmond, Ky., and went to barber school in Louisville — "I went to a barber shop one day, and just thought how nice that would be, to be a barber like that."
He added, "Actually, I was looking for a job when I decided to do it. Crane had just opened up and I thought, 'I'll go to work down there.' They wouldn't hire me at that time because I wasn't old enough, so I said, 'Well, let's go to barber school.'"
Despite his earlier stops outside Pulaski County, he's a Eubank native, "born and raised," and is happy to made his career and life here in this area at Roger's Barber Shop, located just next to the senior senior on Ky. 70.
So what's the best part of the barber life?
"The people," said Ruckel. "Just enjoying the conversations. It's just social. ... A lot of good jokes."
And they come to his northern Pulaski shop from all around. "I get Waynesburg (customers), over across Fishing Creek, over in the Mt. Olive area. I get people from all over Ky. 39. People travel for miles. It surprises me how well they come."
Hicks said that Eubank City Commissioner Kenny Upchurch had gone to Roger's Barber Shop and came back talking about how long Ruckel had been cutting hair in Eubank and that the city needed to do something for him.
"I thought, 'Well, that's a good idea," said Hicks. He got ahead of the other city commissioners and had the plaque made to present to Ruckel at the luncheon.
"All the senior citizens would be here, and we could recognize him in front of them," said Hicks. "He's been a friend of mine ... since 1960 (or so)."
Not only that, but Ruckel is Hicks' barber as well. "He does a good job," said the mayor.
It was a surprise presentation for Ruckel at what is a regular luncheon for Eubank seniors at the facility, a place he typically attends.
"It's great. I hadn't even thought about something like that," he said of the honor. "You don't think you're doing much of a contribution to the community. You're just there doing your job, you know. You don't think that much about it."
