An online justice group may have assisted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in catching a local man who was attempting to meet with an 11-year-old girl for “inappropriate relations.”
Floyd T. Adams, 46, of Eubank was arrested on December 18 and charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor Less than 12 Years of Age.
According to PCSO, Deputy Alex Wesley responded to Somerset Cinemas 8 where three members of an online group called Predator Poachers was talking with a suspect in the parking lot.
The group had created a fictitious 11-year-old girl for the intent of luring an individual to that location.
The group told law enforcement that they had tracked down Adams through Instagram. Adams communicated with the “11-year-old” and made plans to meet her at the theater to watch a movie.
Adams was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, and remains lodged there.
After Adams’ arrest, PCDC secured a warrant to search his residence. They seized several electronic storage devices which were sent to the FBI for examination.
The case will be sent to a grand jury in the future.
Deputy Wesley continues to investigate the incident. He was assisted by Deputy Dan Pevley, Deputy Jay Picard, and Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
