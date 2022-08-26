Federal charges have been handed down to a Eubank man who is already facing state charges for attempting to meet a minor for sex.
Floyd T. Adams, 46, was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in London with three counts of Receipt of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.
According to the Grand Jury indictment, Adams reportedly received several visual depictions of a minor in sexually explicit conduct between July 14, 202, and December 15, 2021.
Adams is also charged with, on December 18, 2021, being in possession of a visual depiction of minor not yet 12 years of age engaging in explicit conduct.
As part of the indictment, it was ordered that Adams forfeit two smartphones and two other electronic devices.
If found guilty, Adams would be facing between five and 20 years in prison for each charge.
Adams is already facing a charge in Pulaski Circuit Court of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor Less Than 12 Years of Age.
Adams’ case made news in December of last year due to him reportedly making plans to meet with an 11-year-old girl for “inappropriate relations” in the parking lot of the Somerset Cinemas 8.
The “girl,” however, was a fictitious child created by an online group known as Predator Poachers.
Members of the group stated they had pretended to be the girl in order to lure an individual to the theater to watch a movie.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alex Wesley responded to the theater’s parking lot and placed Adams into custody.
Adam’s state case is currently scheduled for a pretrial conference on October 27.
No court dates have yet been set in the federal case.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
