A Eubank man is facing federal charges alleging he coerced a minor or minors into having sex and lured them into sexual performances, as well as being charged with intimidating a witness in the case.
Jonathan Fitzgerald Cannada, 40, is charged with two counts of Production of a Visual Depiction of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, two counts of Receipt of a Visual Depiction Involving a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, three counts of Enticement of a Minor, one count of Destruction of Records Relating to a Federal Investigation and two counts of Witness Tampering by Intimidation.
According to court documents, the incidents took place within both Pulaski and Lincoln counties.
One Pulaski incident happened sometime between 2016 and 2017 for one victim.
A second victim was contacted by Cannada between sometime in 2020 and September 21, 2021.
Court documents also state that on August 10, 2021, Cannada attempted to persuade the second victim to delete evidence concerning possible the “visual depictions.”
Then, around September 18, 2021, the court alleges Cannada threatened a different witness – not the victims mentioned above – through text.
The Indictment states that Cannada “threatened physical violence towards [victim] and her spouse, further advising [victim] that Somerset Police Department would not save her…”
If found guilty of Enticement of a Minor charges, Cannada could be facing up to life in prison. The other charges carry a maximum sentence between 20 and 30 years.
In addition to the federal charges, Cannada is facing several state charges in Pulaski Circuit Court, including five counts of second-degree Rape (No Force), for incidents that took place between November 2020 and May 2021.
The state case has been delayed several time because prosecutors were expecting federal charges to be enacted.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
