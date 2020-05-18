A Eubank area man was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital for treatment after being shot as the result of an all-day stand-off with law enforcement.
According to Kentucky State Police, Charles J. Wilson is the suspect in the incident which began around 10 a.m. and kept officers on the scene at Smith Ridge Spur until about 9 p.m.
KSP told the Commonwealth Journal that another man had brought a dog to Wilson's house, trying to determine if it was Wilson's and had gotten lost. In response, Wilson shot through the door, with the gunfire hitting the other man in the face, according to KSP.
When the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department arrived, Wilson opened fire on them, said KSP, which was called in for assistance.
KSP's special response team ultimately took over and when Wilson came out brandishing weapons, they returned fire. Wilson was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and then to UK for treatment of his injuries, said KSP.
No word on any charges pending against Wilson as of yet.
More details in this case will be made available.
