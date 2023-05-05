A Eubank man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that took place around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ky. 1247 and Floyd Switch Road.
Bryson W. Goff, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
Kentucky State Police Post 11 stated that a 2021 Black Dodge Ram Pickup and trailer operated by Goff was traveling north on Ky. 1247 when his vehicle side swiped a 2011 Silver Dodge Ram pickup truck, being driven by Carl W. Richmond, 54, of Waynesburg.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Cory Jones. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Eubank Police Department, the Eubank Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner.
