David L. Dalton, Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle Counties – announces that the 2021 murder of a Pulaski resident has resulted in multiple felony convictions and a 45 year prison sentence for the perpetrator.
Jesse R. Roberts, 35, of Eubank was convicted of Murder, Second-Degree Burglary, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Second-Degree Persistent Felony Offender following three hours of mediation in Pulaski Circuit Court.
In the morning hours of July 17, 2021 Sharon Naylor discovered her husband David Naylor lying partial clothed and deceased outside the front entrance of his residence on Floyd Road in Eubank. The medical examiner would later determine that Naylor died due to blunt force injuries to the head.
Earlier that same morning, Roberts had spoken to law enforcement claiming that David Naylor had tried to rob him. He told police that he did not want to press charges. It was following this report that Naylor was found dead. The Sheriff’s office began collecting surveillance footage and taking statements from several individuals – including Roberts.
The investigation determined that Roberts’ version of events did not match surveillance footage. Roberts would eventually admit under questioning that there had been no attempted Robbery. Roberts admitted he had gone to the residence that prior evening and with the intention to scare Naylor. He indicated that at some point he had armed himself with a piece of metal. He went inside Naylor’s residence and following a brief struggle had struck Naylor in the head with the piece of metal, killing him as he attempted to flee. Roberts also admitted that he had staged the scene – including planting a shotgun – to make it appear as if there had been a robbery attempt.
Roberts was indicted in October 2021 by the Pulaski County Grand Jury. The parties agreed that they would attempt felony mediation – where a retired Circuit Judge attempts to facilitate a discussion between the parties to see if settlement is possible. Dalton stated, “In cases where mediation is possible, our policy is that we will only attempt settlement with the permission and assistance of the victim’s family. ... I am not going to move forward without their approval.”
At the mediation hearing, Mr. Naylor’s interests were represented by his widow Sharon Naylor and his older brother Rick Naylor along with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The parties agreed on a sentence of 45 years in prison. Roberts immediately entered a plea of guilty and waived a sentencing hearing. Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker followed the recommendation of the Commonwealth and the wishes of Mr. Naylor’s family and sentenced Roberts to 45 years in prison.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dalton thanked Rick and Sharon Naylor for participating in the mediation. “There is no good outcome to a case where a loved one is murdered. Today’s resolution was a measure of justice for Roberts’ brutal behavior and brings accountability and closure to this tragedy. Although Mr. Roberts might have gotten more at trial – he might also have gotten less – and even then there would have been the inevitable appeals for the family to endure. The Defendant is going to prison for a very long time and the Naylor Family can begin to move forward. Most importantly, the victims in the case had complete input and participation in this case. I am utterly grateful for their help and humbled by their compassion and fairness.” Dalton stated.
Dalton also thanked the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation into this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.