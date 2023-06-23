A Eubank man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Lincoln County murder, being sentenced to 45 years in jail.
Matthew Brinkley Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year in the death of Daniel Adams.
The 38-year-old Adams was found dead in his residence on Clear Fork Road on November 30, 2020.
Although a Lincoln County case, court appearances for Wilson and his co-defendant, Una Mae Singleton, have taken place here in Pulaski. Both defendants live on this side of the Pulaski-Lincoln line, according to court documents.
Wilson was sentenced on June 8 by 28th Judicial Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker. Sentencing took place within Pulaski County on behalf of the Lincoln Circuit Court.
Based on a plea deal that was derived through mediation, Wilson was sentenced to 45 years for Murder, 15 years for first-degree Burglary, 15 years for first-degree Robbery and five years for Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The sentences are to run concurrently for a total of 45 years. Both the Murder and the Robbery offenses are designated as violent crimes, meaning Wilson must serve out at least 85% of the sentence before being considered for parole.
Wilson and Singleton were originally sought as people of interest after law enforcement began investigating Adams’ death. They were reported to have been traveling in a 1993 green Ford Ranger which they had stolen from Adams’ residence.
They were caught and arrested in early December, a few days after the murder.
Singleton’s case is ongoing. Her next scheduled court appearance is for September 8.
