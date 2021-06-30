The first local Story Book Trail is set to open this Saturday in Eubank, but it’s only the beginning of what the trail’s organizers hope is a long and epic tale for Pulaski’s children.
Members of the public are invited to peruse the trail’s first book, “Flowers of White” written by Cathy Anderson Jones and illustrated by Jean Ann Cossey, during the opening of the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail at Eubank Park.
The trail’s Grand Opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 100 children who show up will receive a goodie bag, and author Jones will be on hand to sell books and give autographs.
The trail’s unveiling is part of Eubank Park’s Fourth of July festivities.
One of the trail’s organizers, Jessica Carlton, said signs will point visitors toward the arch that signifies the start of the book trail.
The trail consists of several plaques holding pages of a book printed out so that readers of all ages can participate.
Carlton said the plaques are very low to the ground so little ones can read easily, and are angled so that those in strollers or wheelchairs can access them.
Carlton is a member of the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class – a leadership class put on each year by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
Each class has the opportunity to choose a community service project to work on during and after their graduations, Carlton said. For their class, everyone was given the chance to present an idea to the group.
Then, the class voted on which project to work on.
“Hands down, this was it,” she said.
The next phase was to get the word out, start working on the physical components of bringing a book to life, and begin asking for donors to fund the project.
There are several sponsorship tiers, from individual sponsorships such as “In Memory Of,” “In Honor Of,” or being named a “Friend of the Park;” on up to being a page sponsor or book sponsor; or the largest tier in which a business or organization can have trail naming rights.
Each currently planned trail– with the exception of the one at Rocky Hollow Park – has naming rights available.
After Eubank’s trail, Carlton said the next trail the group hopes to have installed is for Burnside’s Cole Park – hopefully ready for the park’s big Labor Day celebration.
Next on the list will be Firebrook Park and Rocky Hollow Park, then for next year plans are in place for White Lily, Shopville and Woodstock parks.
Each park’s trail will have its own specific funding, Carlton said, meaning that Eubank businesses and residents can choose to fund only the Eubank trail, Burnside-area folks can choose to fund the Burnside trail and so on.
For Eubank, the Book Sponsor is Bullock Fence, which Carlton said actually installed the plaques, taking on a large expense that the leadership class didn’t have to worry about.
The wooden plaques were built by the carpentry class of Ron Hoff of the Area Technology Center.
“And they’re beautiful,” Carlton said of the plaques. “They’re everything that we wanted and more.”
Modern Signs and Graphics printed the book pages that will be placed into the plaques.
Plans are to change the book pages out every quarter, so that each individual trail should get four different books each year. “We hope to be able to fund each park with four books,” she said.
Some books may be rotated around to the different trails.
While plans are not firmed up just yet, Carlton said that the leadership class should know by the end of the fall whether they can get approval from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to use some of the books offered by that non-profit organization.
Carlton said the plan is for the final plaque of each trail to be dedicated to giving parents information on how to sign their children up for the Imagination Library, a program that mails free books to children ages birth to 5, no matter the family’s income, according to its website.
