Christopher Guillen, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident that took place in the 4900 block of Ky. 328.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were called to the scene of the accident around 10:50 p.m.
An investigation determined that Guillen was driving a 1997 Ford Pickup westbound on Ky. 328 when he lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree.
Guillen was wearing a seatbelt, and PCSO said that alcohol was not a contributing factor in the cause.
Assisting at the scene was Pulaski County Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Gossett, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Eubank Fire Department.
