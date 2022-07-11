A Eubank woman was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police after a vehicle pursuit.
Tabatha L. Baker, 52, was arrested in Lincoln county around 2:14 p.m. Saturday after she fled from an attempted traffic stop in Bethelridge in Casey County.
She was charged with Operating on Suspended Operator’s License, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Police Officer), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, second-degree, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, and other traffic violations.
According to KSP Post 15, a Trooper stopped a 2007 Ford Edge on Ky. 70 west of Bethelridge for a traffic violation. After the trooper made contact with the driver, determined to be Baker, the driver sped away.
“The pursuit continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel on Ky. 328 in Lincoln County,” a KSP statement said.
Baker was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Lincoln County EMS as a precautionary measure and later lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by Trooper Billy Begley. Tpr. Begley was assisted by other KSP Troopers as well as the Casey County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Police Department, and Lincoln County EMS.
