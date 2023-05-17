A Eubank woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 27 in Eubank.
Randi Jackowski, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jackowski’s 9-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle wither her, was uninjured, but was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a precaution.
PCSO and Sheriff Bobby Jones reported that Deputy Marcus Harrison responded to the scene around 7:01 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Jackowski was traveling north on US 27 near the Eubank Family Dollar Store.
Jackowski appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and entered the median. The vehicle, a 1998 Chevrolet SUV, rolled over approximately four times. The vehicle came to rest upright in the southbound lane of U.S. 27.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Deputy Harrison continues the investigation.
According to Deputy Harrison, speed, and alcohol, may have contributed to this accident.
Deputy Harrison was assisted at the scene by Chief Tony Duncan of the Eubank Police Department and Officer Taylor Cundiff of the Somerset Police Department.
Also responding to the scene and assisting were the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS and the Eubank Fire Department.
