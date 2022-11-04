A Eubank woman accused of causing a wreck that took the life of another driver had her arraignment on updated charges in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Friday morning.
Crystal Rae Crank, 48, was charged with Murder; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, First Offense; first-degree Assault; and first-degree Criminal Mischief.
Public defender Shanda West-Stiles was appointed by the court as Crank’s attorney, and West-Stiles entered a plea of not guilty on Crank’s behalf.
A pre-trial date was set for January 26.
The case stems from a wreck that took place August 10. An investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stated that Crank was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 27 when the vehicle crossed the center line and drove into the southbound lane.
Her vehicle hit head-on with a 2008 Toyota Yaris that was being driven by Wesley Wall, 59, of Kings Mountain.
Wall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
A passenger in Wall’s vehicle, 36-year-old Dana Corns, of Kings Mountain, was reported as being injured.
Crank remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center. She is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond, and during her court hearing Judge Teresa Whitaker declined to change that condition at this time.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
