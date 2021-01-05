A Eubank man was charged with driving under the influence following a Monday evening wreck that killed two Lincoln County women, according to local authorities.
The accident took place at the intersection of Ky. 70 and U.S. 27 in Eubank.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Harrison reported that he responded to the call at about 5:50 p.m. and found two vehicles blocking the intersection; Harrison also noted that there were beer cans lying around the scene of the accident. Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded at approximately 6:20 p.m.
According to KSP, an initial investigation indicated that Philip C. Hall, 39, of Eubank, was driving a 2012 Toyota pick-up truck west on Ky. 70 when he attempted to cross the northbound lane of U.S. 27 and collided with a 1994 Ford pick-up that was headed northbound on U.S. 27, driven by Barbara Haste, 56, of Waynesburg.
Evidence at the scene and on the roadways indicated that Haste attempted to avoid the collision.
As a result of the crash, Haste and her passenger, Diane Haste, 59, of Waynesburg, suffered life-threatening injuries, and died on the scene, according to KSP. They were both pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner's office.
Harrison noted that there was a seven-year-old child in the vehicle with Hall that was not properly restrained for a juvenile of that age. Neither Hall nor the child were injured in the collision, according to KSP.
An autopsy is scheduled for both Barbara and Diane Haste in Frankfort at the State Medical Examiner's Office, according to KSP.
KSP stated that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the accident and toxicology is pending.
Hall was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense); first-degree wanton endangerment; and failure to use child restraint device in vehicle.
KSP Post 11 is continuing the death investigation, and were assisted at the scene by the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, Eubank Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Eubank Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.