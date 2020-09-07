Sometimes, you’ve just got to keep your head up and smile.
Seven-year-old Paisley Carrigan has it down pat, as the Eubank Elementary first grader took the crown at the Kentucky’s Little Miss 2020 competition, held August 29 in Lexington.
The Little Miss competition was part of the Miss Kentucky Teen America Pageant, a competition that was originally scheduled to take place in March.
But the worldwide coronavirus pandemic pushed it to August, which Paisley’s mom, Laura Carrigan, said the two took in stride.
“It helped her have a little more time to practice on-stage questions, so we were okay with that,” Laura said.
On the day, Paisley had an answer for the question she was asked: If you could go anywhere on vacation, where would you go?
“I like to go to the beach and play in the water with my dad [Brian], and play in the sand with my brother Corbin,” she said, explaining how she answered the question on stage.
As part of the overall competition, Paisley won several awards including an essay contest, being the Most Photogenic, the Promising Model award and the Community Service award for a program called “Paisley’s Hearts for Hospice.”
The inspiration for the community service idea came from losing Paisley’s grandfather, Alan McQueary, in December of 2018. Before he passed away, he received his end-of-life care from Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
In his honor, Paisley began putting together care boxes to take to hospice patients. Those boxes include items like socks, snacks, shampoo and deodorant.
Laura said Paisley plans on starting another collection for the boxes within the next few months. The collection for donations was stymied a bit by the pandemic, but the family is looking towards starting up again.
Paisley is no stranger to pageants – as a five-year-old she won the national Little Miss U.S. title.
While her current crown is not an advancement to a national competition, Paisley and her mother both said the youngster was looking forward to fulfilling her duties as Kentucky’s Little Miss 2020.
“I can’t wait to ride in parades,” Paisley said. That includes locally, where she plans to ride in both the Somerset and Eubank Christmas parades.
Laura and Paisley thanked their family, including grandparents Luanne McQueary and David (and the late Rita) Carrigan.
They also thanked those that helped with the completion. Kurt Jordan and Tiffany Redmon were responsible for Paisley’s hair and makeup. Jordan also helped with coaching, as did Taylor Wilhoite.
