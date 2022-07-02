It may have been as hot as a firecracker, but folks hanging out at Saturday’s 4th of July Celebration at Eubank Park were having a cracking good time.
But with highs in the 90s and the threat of rain causing humidity to be high, everyone was trying to find ways of staying cool.
That included the animals, like the horse that led off the 11 a.m. parade into the park.
Diesel, which was being ridden by Leeannda Gholson, was the only horse to turn up, Gholson said.
Everyone in the parade had to line up at the Old Stave Mill, and Gholson said it was hot waiting for the event to begin.
However, Diesel was a champ, and kicked off the parade in style.
He wasn’t the only animal in the spotlight. Liberty Nature Center brought in a few hawks, owls, eagles and vultures for visitors to look at up close.
They even brought in a milk snake, which received what could best be described as a mixed reaction from the crowd.
Liberty Nature’s Ben Wells, who was telling visitors about the black vulture near him, said at 2 p.m. that it had been a great day so far despite the heat.
Kids – and some adults – found relief from the heat by running through a set of inflatable fire hydrants that showered them with water, or by sliding down one of the inflatables that had a small pool of water at the bottom of a slide.
Roger and Natasha Crawford watched as their 5-year-old granddaughter Emory repeatedly slid into the water while keeping mostly to the shade themselves.
Natasha Crawford said that, despite the heat, “Lots of kids are having lots of fun.”
Some of the older members of the crowd found relief in the main shelter, where at around 2:30 p.m. the bluegrass band 190 Proof was keeping folks entertained.
Paul Chumbly, who was running the sound system, said he was happy there was a breeze blowing through the shelter to combat the heat.
He said that after 190 Proof, the band Fired Up was scheduled to take the stage at 5 p.m. In between, when no one else was playing, he acted as DJ.
The 4th of July Celebration is scheduled to continue all through Saturday evening, culminating in a fireworks show at dark.
