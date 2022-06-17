With the beginning of a new fiscal year on the horizon, local governments are in the process of finalizing their 2022-2023 budgets. Eubank is no exception.
City officials passed Eubank’s budget on June 6. It shows the General Fund is estimated to have anticipated revenues and expenditures of $210,728, while the Water Department estimates its revenues at $2.11 million and its expenses at $2.53 million.
Part of those expenses include the cost of building a new water office. The budget shows the city plans to spend $421,600 to finish that project.
Mayor Eddie Hicks said the new office is already in the building phase, having been framed just this week.
The new office will be located on the corner of Second Street and Ky. 1247.
“We kind of outgrew the little water office,” Hicks explained. “We’re going to have a nice place when we get it done.”
The city serves around 4,500 customers, from the Somerset City line to Kings Mountain, and sells water to Casey County and McKinney in Lincoln County, he said.
With the growing number of records, the city need more space for them, as well as employees.
“We keep growing, which is a good thing, but it’s kind of expensive right now to grow,” Hicks said.
He said he doesn’t have an estimate as to when the new building will be finished.
He added that the city is on the lookout for any doctors who may wish to move a practice into the old building.
“We will remodel the building to suit whoever comes in there, within reason,” he said.
Beyond that, Hicks said he wasn’t aware of any other water projects or maintenance that needs to be done.
“It’s working great,” he said of the Water Department. “We’ve got a really good manager in Bobby Dawes. He takes care of it and does a fantastic job with it.”
As for other aspects of the city, Hicks said everything was running well – especially within the Police Department.
“Everything is up to par. We’ve got a real good city police officer in Tony Duncan. We just leased him a new truck,” Hicks said.
“He does a good job. He’s quietened the town down a whole lot,” he added.
That’s not to say that there’s not at least a few criminal mischief problems in Eubank, particularly when it comes to vandalism at Eubank Park.
Hicks said that just this week, vandals had turned over one of the playground “cars” to where it was sitting on its top.
There will be a stronger presence at the park to try to prevent further problems, and Hicks said they have surveillance cameras up to try to catch the perpetrators.
“We WILL be watching,” he said.
