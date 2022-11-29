Even Santa needs a ride in the Christmas parade. Just ask Larry Cranfill.
Cranfill is the retired Community President of First Southern National Bank in Somerset, but before that, he was in the sleigh, helping people get a taste of old-fashioned winter transport in the Somerset of the 1970s.
But after Cranfill’s sleigh spent some time locked away in storage, it’s gotten a new life thanks to local restoration expert Martin Hranicky.
“My dad was John Cranfill. He was noted for years for driving a horse-and-buggy all over town, taking people for rides,” said Cranfill. “At one time, he had three sleighs, probably two carriages, a buckboard — it was his hobby and he loved to do it.”
Cranfill said that the City of Somerset asked his father to use his sleigh, pulled by horses, to carry Santa Claus in the community’s annual Christmas Parade. And for a number of years, that’s just what took place, as the Cranfill carrier was featured in the holiday event, in one of its most prominent spots.
“He had a horse named Charlie that was the best horse; gosh, he was a good horse,” said Cranfill.
Added Hranicky, “(John Cranfill) kept horses downtown. ... They used to keep horses in that field, right behind St. Mildred (Catholic Church). He used to drive that carriage around town, he’d drive that sleigh around too. He just loved horses back then.”
Larry Cranfill also recalled that “Santa used to have a little bitty house down on the Fountain Square,” and kids would go there to see the jolly old elf. Cranfill said that his family was asked at that time, somewhere in the 1970s, about giving sleigh rides down there at the same time.
“I was young enough, I wanted to earn a little money, and so that’s what I did for probably two or three years,” said Cranfill. “People would come down, they’d see Santa, and then they’d go for a ride in the sleigh.”
Unfortunately, while the elder Cranfill’s insurance covered him in the sleigh, it couldn’t do the same for others who might ride in it.
“The City (of Somerset) said, ‘Well, would you let us use your sleigh?’ Dad said, ‘Sure, no problem at all.’ And then the city started doing the same thing that we did.”
Local history buff and Downtown Somerset Development Corporation director Gib Gosser recalled that the sleigh had steel caster wheels on it so it could be pulled down the street.
“It was sort of a noisy thing,” he recalled. “You couldn’t just drag it by the runners.”
Hranicky recalled that every Christmas, Santa would make the journey in the sleigh “all the way from the (Pulaski County Jaycee) Fairgrounds, up around the square, up to Meece Middle. I can remember seeing Santa Claus on that sleigh when I was a little kid.”
Fast forward a few decades, and in the early part of the 2010s, the City of Somerset was preparing to build the Energy Center, the building that serves as City Hall, at the corner of East Mt. Vernon and College Streets. In that spot was a building that the city was using as a storage space.
“When the city started to build the Energy Center, they were going to have to tear that building down, and Gib (Gosser) called me up, and he said, ‘I think I’ve got a sleigh that belongs to you,’” said Cranfill. “So I went up there and looked in there, and sure enough, that was the sleigh. When the city had got done with it, that’s where they stored it, and at some point they quit riding Santa in the Christmas parade. They put the sleigh in that building for 20 years, I guess.”
Gosser recalled finding and instantly recognizing the sleigh, which he said was handed off to the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation at some point.
“Once they started tearing that building down, they had nowhere else to store (the sleigh),” said Gosser. “I knew it was just going to lie around and rot if I didn’t do something with it, and I called Larry and he came and got it.”
Once the sleigh was back in Cranfill’s hands, he’d bring it to the bank and use it as a Christmas decoration there in the lobby.
“People came in all the time (to see it), and one day, we had Santa there,” said Cranfill. “Everybody would come in and get their picture taken with Santa in the sleigh. We decorated it all up.”
Since then, Cranfill has moved the sleigh to different locations — his own house, his brother’s, his son’s. They’d continue to have people over to take pictures in the sleigh.
Over time, as things do, the sleigh fell into disrepair. But it continued to mean a lot to Cranfill, and he sought to have it put back in good shape. Enter Hranicky, of Hranicky Hrestortation, where he restores antiques and wood products.
“He fixed it up and made it brand new,” said Cranfill of Hranicky.
Explained Hranicky, who said Cranfill got with him about a month ago, “There were a few pieces that were broken that needed fixed back on it. Of course, they were driving that thing back in the ‘70s, so it’s at least 50-60 years old.
“I went over there and looked at it, and I said, ‘Well, that’s not as bad as I thought, so yeah, I can fix it,’” he added. “... It needed to be painted, for one thing, and one of the rails on the side was broken, kind of a step rail, so I fixed that.
“Then there were a few pieces of wood that had rotted out, and I actually grafted in some new wood to make it look better, and to sturdy it up. I got everything tightened back down and put a new frame underneath it because they have it on wheels, so they can run on pavement.”
Hranicky noted that the wheels had actually come from the old General Electric plant that used to be located here in Somerset.
“There’s a lot of history in that little sleigh,” he said.
Of course, the tradition of the Christmas parade in Somerset has never faded away, and this Saturday, December 3, the 2022 Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Community Christmas Parade will be held — with a somewhat different route than in the old days, but the same festive spirit.
And now that the sleigh is all spiffed up and ready to roll once again, Cranfill has Christmas dreams that it might once again get to take part in the big event.
“I thought it would be pretty neat to get Santa to ride in the sleigh this year in the Christmas parade,” said Cranfill. “I don’t have a horse or anything else so I can’t do it, but if I had one, I’d offer to pull it. ... They could use it if they wanted to.”
