The late Bill Mardis, longtime editor of the Commonwealth Journal, often referred to a story about something which didn't come to pass as a "Yes, we have no bananas" story. A report on this week's winter weather event in Pulaski County might go more along the lines of, "Yes, we have no frozen bananas."
Weather advisories warned of potentially hazardous conditions going into Tuesday, leading to school closures, but it turned out that there was little more than wet earth to show for it. The advisories returned that evening, and by late Tuesday, freezing rain had already begun to coat cars with ice.
But again, local drivers found themselves with a typically easy commute Wednesday morning, and local emergency personnel are grateful for it — even though they did their part to prepare.
"We didn't have any issues," said David Hargis, City of Somerset Street Superintendent. "We salted everything (Tuesday) night. ... There was nothing there. I drove the streets (Wednesday) morning. After I drove a few of them, I said 'There's nothing out here.' ... It actually had dried up a considerable amount."
Hargis noted that the ground was too warm for ice to have made any real impact on roads, "and the temperature didn't drop as much as they anticipated either," only going down to the high 20s. "We didn't have terribly cold weather to deal with."
Amber Hale, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 Information Officer, expressed similar thoughts, noting that any ice was "isolated to parking lots and sidewalks," with only a few "slick areas and bridges."
The state units went out and salted Tuesday night as well, and were out all night patrolling and "treating as they needed," said Hale.
According to Alex Vorst of the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., there were no significant reports received about icy conditions locally.
"Just because we're not getting any reports doesn't mean nothing happened," he clarified. "... The state has been pretty proactive (about) getting the roads taken care of."
Josh Whitis, Emergency Management Director for Pulaski County, added to the good news about the winter weather event, reporting a quiet period for emergency personnel.
"Everything went well," he said. "I wasn't aware of any issues pertaining to the weather. ... I think there was a little bit of ice built up on elevated surfaces and vehicles, things like that, but as far as any issues with travel or any problems, we didn't experience any."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.