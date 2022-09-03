One of the most iconic Kentucky-grown acts in the annals of popular music has played in Somerset and Pulaski County numerous times over the years. But never in Burnside — until Friday night.
Exile, the band perhaps best known for its 1978 pop hit "Kiss You All Over" as well as a long career in the country music genre, was the headlining act of the opening night of 2022's "Thunder Over Burnside."
The festival, outdoor concert in Cole Park, and fireworks show is a Labor Day weekend event, inspired by a 2020 move from Independence Day due to Covid concerns. Now, the event sponsored by Kingsford Charcoal effectively represents an end-of-summer bash in "the only town on Lake Cumberland."
Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles noted that the park saw a crowd of about 300 people for the first night of the festival.
"For Friday night, I was very happy with it," said Pyles on Saturday, "but I'm definitely looking forward to having more people in the park tonight."
After Tone Control opened for them at 6 p.m. Friday, Exile went on at 8 p.m., under cloudy skies that fortunately held off raining as they took the stage.
It was a homecoming for Marlon Hargis, a local member of Exile which formed in the early 1960s in Richmond, Kentucky. Somerset was a common stop for the band in their early days, but they'd take much larger stages as they enjoyed increased success.
"We were talking earlier, I don't think we've ever actually played in Burnside," said Hargis shortly before the band took the stage. "I grew up in Somerset, took piano lessons from (late music teacher Thelma Harris). It's always fun to come back and run across people I haven't seen frankly in decades.
"People are extremely friendly here, and that's the good thing about small towns. People are glad to see you and treat you well," he added. "It's always fun to come to these kinds of venues."
Originally called the Exiles, the band did not originally include Hargis, but he was part of it in time for the release of "Kiss You All Over" as a keyboardist, which held the top spot on the Billboard "Hot 100" for four weeks in 1978.
As a country band, Exile continued to be strong in the '80s, with hits like "Woke Up in Love," "She's a Miracle," and "I Can't Get Close Enough" and three straight top 10 albums on the Billboard Country charts. Though the membership has shifted around some over the years, Hargis noted that the core group that was there for the band's biggest success is the group that's still there making up Exile.
"We've been together, most of us, for most of the time," said Hargis. "When you're seeing this particular line-up, we're the guys who played on all the records and stuff. You may have some bands that have one original member. There are some touring bands that don't have any original members, so we think we have a little more legitimacy."
Exile is still plenty active. Hargis said they'll probably play about 50 or 60 dates this year, and next year may be more. Following the shutdowns of public events due to Covid concerns in 2020, Hargis said it's taken a couple of years to get things "back to normal," but the interest in Exile, a band that's been in the public spotlight for decades, is still strong. In fact, the band noted that next year will mark Exile's 60th anniversary.
"It's very gratifying," said Hargis. "('Kiss You All Over') was our one big pop hit, but in country, we had almost a dozen number one hits. ... It's kind of hard for us to believe that song is still that popular. It's been used in a lot of movies and a lot of TV series. It just never goes away. We're not complaining, that's for sure."
He added, "I think country audiences tend to stick with you over the years. Rock and roll audiences are young, they grow up, they forget about you, and the next big thing comes along. We have people that have come to see us for 40 years off and on."
See more coverage of "Thunder Over Burnside" in Tuesday's Commonwealth Journal.
