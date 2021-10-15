Facebook has removed the God's Food Pantry page because it was "violating community standards," according to executive director Brenda Russell.
"We aren't sure why (Facebook) is punishing us and our community," Russell said. "I have been restricted from asking for a review or appealing their decision and I cannot start a new page."
The God's Food Pantry page is used to share information about free food giveaways and other feeding events, according to Russell.
"We are looking for other ways to communicate about God's Food Pantry at this time," Russell said. "As soon as we have a good plan, we will use other media sources to communicate with the community."
Russell wanted to make it clear that God's Food Pantry is still operational — it just doesn't have a Facebook presence at this time.
"This has caused a panic," Russell said. "I certainly hope we can get this situation resolved quickly."
The Commonwealth Journal has sent a query to Facebook's media relations page in an effort to get more information on the situation.
