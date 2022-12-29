It’s been a difficult few weeks for Anita Britt and her family. Over the Christmas weekend, the house that Britt, her boyfriend Josh Glover, Britt’s son, his girlfriend and their 8-month-old baby live in was destroyed by fire. The family lost everything they owned, save a few items of clothing.
But even before that fire, Britt and her family had been helping the family of her sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Christopher Farmer, who lost their house in a December 7th fire.
“He (Glover) had been going over to their house every single day since their fire, helping my brother-in-law,” Britt said.
“I cannot wait for this year to be over with,” she added, with a small chuckle. She said she’s ready to put all of the bad luck behind them.
Britt said there were actually a series of fires that took place in the Omega Park house they were renting. The first was a small fire on Christmas Eve that seems to have been caused due to a crack or problem with their chimney.
The Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department came to the residence and put out that fire, which Britt said let the house with some structural and electrical damage, but nothing that couldn’t be repaired.
The family took some clothes with them to stay with a friend of her sister, who had been letting the sister stay after her fire.
Around 4:41 a.m., Britt received a text from a neighbor saying their home was on fire again, but this time the flames were worse.
Britt said the fire department was called out a second time – and even a third to put out another fire the day after – but after the second fire the home was completely destroyed.
“We need everything. We had taken some clothes with us the night of the first fire, but every single thing else that we owned burned up,” she said.
In the days leading up to the fire, they had been keeping her sister’s four daughters in the house as well, but thankfully a few days before the fire they had gone to be with their parents for Christmas.
Britt said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but from what she has been told it the second fire was likely a rekindle of a hot spot from the first fire.
Unfortunately, the timing of the fire has caused the family problems as well. While the Red Cross was able to get them into hotel rooms for a few days, none of the usual resources that either the Red Cross or Britt reached out to could help.
No one has funds available until after the first of the year, she said.
Britt reluctantly put up a GoFundMe page, called “And Just Like That, Ashes Replaced Memories.”
She had two previous GoFundMe pages up, but took them down quickly. “I just never never had to ask the community or anybody for help, so it’s devastating me, I guess,” she said.
The link to the new GoFundMe page can be found on Britt’s Facebook page, named “Anita N Josh.”
Anyone who may have items to donate to the family – mainly items to help an 8-month-old boy, such as clothing, toys, high chairs, walkers, etc. – can either message Britt through Facebook or call 606-386-3906.
On the GoFundMe page, Britt wrote, “The fire took everything, not only material, it took our happiness, our security, and even our Christmas day. I am beyond thankful we are all okay. I’m just not sure how long that will last.”
