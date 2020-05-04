Somerset’s Farmer’s Market building should be open in June, according to city officials, with Community Development Specialist Joy Carroll saying they were “shooting for June the First.”
The building has been taking shape over the course of the past few months. It is located on East Mount Vernon Street, next to the former Food Fair building and conveniently located across the street from both the old and new city halls.
In a video update on the project, Carroll said construction on the inside of the enclosed part of the market building should be completed within two to three weeks.
The structure features an enclosed area with multiple garage door-like entrances that can be opened to the outside (or kept closed in case of bad weather).
The inside has space for up to 40 vendors, Carroll said, and a kitchen area for people to can produce or create samples.
There is also an outdoor area with a covering which can be space for more vendors.
Keck said the current plans have 48 parking spaces designated around the building.
Carroll said that during downtown festivals, part of the lot could be used to host food trucks.
Keck added, “My plan would be for the lot to be open for parking during festivals, but the market will also be open, and the vendors would have some of those spots.”
Vendors already are signing up to be a part of the market, and Carroll said vendor applications could be found on the city’s Facebook page and main website.
Among the items expected to be available are produce (both fruit and vegetable), meat, eggs, goat’s milk soap, honey, and microgreens – young vegetable plants in which the leaves are harvested while still small.
Those leaves are considered to be highly nutritious and can add flavor to other dishes. Plants like broccoli, kale, mustard, celery and spinach can be grown as microgreens, and at least one vendor expects to offer “live cut at the market” microgreens and mixes.
In addition to the market, Carroll said officials hope to have a community garden behind the building, and while plans are still being formed, she said they hope to have a system where “if you want to work in the garden, you can take from the garden.”
She said also they hope to be able to give produce from the garden to God’s Food Pantry.
The building is funded in part through $240,000 in state money and $10,000 in Pulaski County funds through the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy. The city also provided $250,000 in matching funds.
