The FBI released a statement this afternoon saying both its agent and Constable Gary Baldock are in stable condition.
An FBI agent was shot this morning while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Baldock. Baldock was also shot in the incident.
The shooting took place at Baldock’s residence on Mountain View Drive.
The FBI has not named the injured agent.
Baldock, along with Constable Mike Wallace, have been charged in federal court with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
