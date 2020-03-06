Baldock's home

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were still on the scene Friday afternoon after a shooting on Mountain View Drive took place Friday morning. An FBI agent and Constable Gary Baldock were both wounded.

The FBI released a statement this afternoon saying both its agent and Constable Gary Baldock are in stable condition.

An FBI agent was shot this morning while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Baldock. Baldock was also shot in the incident.

The shooting took place at Baldock’s residence on Mountain View Drive.

The FBI has not named the injured agent.

Baldock, along with Constable Mike Wallace, have been charged in federal court with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.

