The 2023 season of Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) continues this April with the Ninth Annual Season Announcement Cabaret, brought to you by American Woodmark.
Sommer Schoch, the Producing Artistic Director, will announce Flashback Theater’s tenth season of shows during an evening of performances by local talent.
The showcase will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, and will take place in The Virginia Theater, located at 214 E Mount Vernon Street in Somerset.
Audience members are encouraged to reserve their seat in advance, as space is limited. Audience members of all ages are invited to attend and all seats are pay what you can, although the suggested donation is $15.
Since 2015, the Season Announcement Cabaret has been FbTC’s annual event to celebrate the artists and audiences that make it possible to do theater all year long. Being founded in December 2014, FbTC has since produced 20 shows and made arts education accessible for all ages with educational programs like the former Let’s Play! Company and Masterclasses. In 2017, the theater company moved into the former City Hall building and created the Black Box Theater, which has helped the local theater company to gain artistic momentum and visibility in the community.
While the Cabaret is a celebration of all that FbTC has accomplished in the past nine years, it is also a chance to build excitement for what lies ahead. Between performances of local theater artists, the 2023-24 season at Flashback Theater will be announced. Audiences will get a glimpse at next season’s Mainstage productions, Fringe shows, and new projects.
At the same time, the cabaret is an opportunity for local talent to stretch their performance abilities each year. Performers are encouraged to choose material that they are personally excited by and may not get to perform otherwise, which results in a unique evening of artistic expression. Once selected, each act is given complimentary coaching time with professional Flashback artists, Sommer Schoch and Theresa Jean Kibby. Many featured performers are Flashback Theater veterans, but audiences can also expect to see new faces in the mix.
This year, FbTC presents what it believes to be our most textured Cabaret yet with selections from both popular and obscure musicals, original monologues, comedy scenes, and music. Debby McDonald will be returning for her 7th Cabaret as the piano accompanist. The 9th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret will feature performances by Keifer Adkins, Isabella “Izz” Allison, Thomas Alvey, Johnna Atkinson-Bigelow, Steve Cleberg, Renate Dopp, Chris Harris, Brian Herrmann, Tyler Meredith, Bailey Patterson, Maria McNeil-Phelps, Martha Pratt, Scott Sexton, Sommer Schoch, Hayley Smith, Alexia Van Noy, and Mistaya Wilson.
Every year the Cabaret proves to be an exciting and dynamic event, and this year is no exception. Join Flashback Theater in celebrating nine years of productions by attending the Cabaret on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m.
Seats can be reserved by visiting www.flashbacktheater.co/events or calling the Flashback Theater box office at (888) 394-FBTC, ext. 1.
FbTC gives a very special “thank you” to Cabaret Title Sponsor: American Woodmark, and Artist Sponsor: Cornelia Dozier Cooper Grant and our 2022-23 Spotlight Sponsors: Applied Behavioral Advancements, City of Somerset, M&W Printing, and Footlight Sponsors: David Daring Rentals, Kinetic by Windstream, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Fireborn Energy, and HealthMarkets for their continued support of FbTC’s production of theater that speaks to the soul.
Reservation Link: fbtc.ticketleap.com/cab23/
