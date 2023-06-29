Just as as the newly elected Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd was first trying to feel his way around in his new position and trying to get a handle on an already razor-thin budget, Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum gave the newest county leader a stark dose of reality in the Jan 24th Fiscal Court meeting.
With the county's spending budget greatly limited because of inflation costs and the COVID Relief funds running out, McCollum asked for a new detention facility with an estimated price tag over over $53 million.
When it was first opened in 1989, the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) was a huge upgrade from the small holding cells located in the county courthouse and the old city hall. Nearly 34 years later, PCDC is well past its prime in size, technology, and safety.
PCDC has been housing inmates well over 200% of its recommended capacity for the past several years. The original rated capacity of the local facility was 112 permanent beds, which was later upgraded to 171 permanent beds. However, the local facility has averaged between 350 to 380 inmates over the past two years, with a high of 400 inmates in 2019.
In McCollum's address to the Pulaski County Fiscal Court back in January, he listed three alternatives for their 'jailhouse dilemma'.
“Right now, we’re at three options,” said McCollum. “One, we can look at another facility to build; two, spend a lot of money to fix the current structure that we’ve got; or three, close down.”
As pricey as the thoughts of having to build a new facility are, the cost of trying to upgrade the existing PCDC would be just as costly and futile. According to McCollum, millions of dollars would have to be spent on the current facility just to get it up to code before any expansions or upgrades could even be started. Considering the structural damage and the lack of property space, McCollum claimed a new building (in a new location) was the best option.
At that Jan. 24 fiscal court meeting, the local jailer requested a feasibility study be contracted to see how a new jail would be built and the impact this would have on the county’s budget. Three months later, CMW Architects & Civil Engineers, from Lexington, Ky., came up with a 54-page feasibility study that narrowed the county's options to three choices.
At the top of the feasibility study was to build a new 650-bed facility for a total cost of over $53 million, with an annual shortfall of nearly $1.5 million a year over a 30-year period. This facility would be modeled after the 664-bed Laurel County Correctional Center, which was completed in 2020.
The second option in the feasibility study was to build a smaller 450-bed facility at the cost of $46 million and an annual shortfall of $1.5 million per year over 30 years.
Lastly, the third option was to close the existing local facility down at a cost of nearly $4 million per year after taking into consideration the county staffing costs, transportation costs, and the estimated inmate contract costs.
With the construction of the proposed 650-bed facility, the CMW feasibility study claims the county could possibly reap an annual profit of nearly $1.8 million per year.
Both Todd and McCollum are not sure how the CMW firm came up with those highly profitable numbers. However, McCollum explained that the new facility could generate an extra $8 million per year if they could house up to 250 federal inmates at a time. Representatives from CMW are scheduled to meet with Todd and McCollum in the next few weeks to further talk about the financial aspects of a new facility.
If a new facility is built locally, McCollum stated that the county already has access to an adequate piece of land they could potentially build on. McCollum wanted the proposed new facility to be modeled after the neighboring Laurel County Correctional Center.
The Laurel County Correctional Center (LCCC), which took approximately four years to complete, features the latest in safety and technology, from the public entrance to the cells themselves. Visitors to the Laurel County Correctional Center have face-to-face interaction with staff, with the lobby featuring 19 video cubicles in which inmates can have video visits without ever leaving their cell. That feature allows more safety for jail employees who will no longer have to escort inmates to a visiting room. The lobby also features a kiosk where money can be placed on inmates' accounts.
The LCCC control room offers the highest level of monitoring, highlighting 338 cameras that monitor every block, every entry and exit, and every angle of the jail facility.
The LCCC unloading area for inmates also features the latest in technology with two separate entrances for work release prisoners and another for new inmates. The work release personnel enter through one door, go through a body scanner to ensure they have no contraband on their persons, out an exit door into a hallway with lockers where they can store their work boots and equipment.
New prisoners at the the LCCC facility will enter through another door, go through the scanning room, out a door into a hallway and into a booking area. Those suspected of being under the influence of alcohol have a breathalyzer room where they will be checked. The LCCC facility also allows more privacy with seven rooms where attorneys can meet with their clients and speak freely, seven booking cubicles and a "soft booking" area. LCCC also has a detox unit with nine cells.
The design of the LCCC facility offers cell blocks, which will allow separation of federal and state inmates into their own sections, and can house up to 250 federal prisoners, which generates revenue to offset the construction and operational costs.
Pulaski County's 'Feasibility Study for a new Detention Center' has yet to be presented to the Fiscal Court, but is being reviewed by both McCollum and Todd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.