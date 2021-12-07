A local man has been charged in U.S. District Court in London with drug trafficking offenses, as well as being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Troy Huff, 39, was indicted by a federal grand jury of Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force (LCDTF). Huff was arrested on September 29 in Wayne County at Hick’s Grocery on E. Ky. 90.
Court documents give Huff’s address alternately as either Somerset or Monticello.
Huff is currently at the Wayne County Detention Center where he is detained due to facing several state charges, including Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, enhanced), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin, enhanced), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine, enhanced), Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl, enhanced), two counts of second-degree of Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified, enhanced) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to Huff’s arrest citation, law enforcement was following up on an undercover investigation concerning large amounts of drugs being sold in Wayne and Pulaski counties.
On the night of September 29, Wayne County deputies and LCDTF Director Wayne Conn were looking for a vehicle, a gray Toyota pickup, suspected of being involved in the investigation.
That vehicle, driven by Huff, pulled into the parking lot of Hicks Grocery around 6:41 p.m.
Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop, conducted a pat-down of Huff and deployed their K9 Dunya for a “free air sniff” around the vehicle.
Dunya alerted on the driver’s side door, whereupon deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
Deputies located a loaded Glock handgun that had been stolen out of Pulaski County, as well as a safe for which Huff had a key.
When they unlocked the safe, law enforcement found more than 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 56 grams of suspected cocaine, 67 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 50 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and other items.
If convicted in the federal case, Huff is facing between 10 years and life in prison for the drug charge, between five years and life for the firearm connected to a drug offense charge and up to 10 years for the felon in possession of a gun charge.
Huff’s arraignment is scheduled for January 4.
