Federal charges have been filed against two men who were accused by local law enforcement of distributing drugs in Pulaski County – one of whom used the other’s vehicle to lead a high-speed chase.
Gary Lee Voiles, Sr, 61, of London, and John B. Carico, 55, of Cambridge City, Ind., were charged last week in U.S. District Court in London with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More (Methamphetamine).
If found guilty, both men are facing between 10 years and life in prison.
The two are also facing state charges, to which both have pleaded not guilty.
Carico has been charged with Speeding 26 MPH or greater, First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Third-Degree Assault – Police Officer, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine over 2 grams), First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Cocaine over 4 grams), Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First-Degree Wanton Endangerment and Reckless Driving.
Voiles has been charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine over 2 grams), First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Cocaine over 4 grams) and Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance.
The two were arrested on August 31, 2022, after detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division pulled over a Ford F-150 being driven by Voiles.
After Voiles was removed from the vehicle, the passenger – Carico slid across the seat and began driving the vehicle.
This led to a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and saw the vehicle take the then-gravel covered cloverleaf exit on Ky. 461 before Carico was stopped at the intersection of Ky. 914 and East. Ky 80.
In a Pulaski County Circuit Court hearing last month concerning a probation revocation for Voiles, Detective Tan Hudson testified that Voiles cooperated with law enforcement and told them about a bag Carico had thrown out of the window while Voiles was still driving.
Backtracking from the area where Voiles was stopped, deputies found a brown bag that reportedly contained meth, cocaine and Gabapentin pills.
The two men told law enforcement that the drugs were Carico’s and that Carico had paid Voiles to drive Carico around to distribute them.
Both Carico and Voiles remain lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
They are set for an in-person appearance in federal court on November 21.
