Grant funding announced by both the federal and the state on Thursday brought Pulaski infrastructure and development into the forefront.
A $45 million request to construct a northern bypass around Somerset was part of Congressman Hal Rogers’ list of projects earmarked within the Community Project Funding. Rogers requested that as part of $85.85 million to assist different projects in southern and eastern Kentucky.
There are 15 different projects, ranging from river flood mitigation to Operation UNITE funding to renovation of the Wayne County High School, that were included in the requests.
On Thursday, Rogers’ office stated that of the 15 projects, 12 were approved by the full House Appropriations Committee, with the remaining three expected to pass soon.
The Pulaski project was one of those approved earlier this month. It will create a bypass from the Louie Nunn Cumberland Parkway Interchange to the Ky. 461/East Ky. 80 intersection.
“The bypass will provide a vital artery for state and regional economic growth from western to eastern Kentucky,” according to a press release from Rogers’ office. “It will help provide a true east-west connector linking I-65 to I-75, facilitating greater economic access.”
Rogers initially announced the project during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ky. 461/East Ky. 80 interchange held Monday.
“The interchange at KY 461 and KY 80 is a stamp of economic success and growth for southern and eastern Kentucky, but we’re far from finished,” Rogers said. “We have another mountain before us to build the northern bypass in Pulaski County, and I was proud to request the federal funding on behalf of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court to begin the next phase of this greater vision, which will connect to the Cumberland Expressway.”
On the heels of that announcement, Pulaski learned Thursday that the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Authority (SPEDA) is to receive $1.58 million in state funding to help develop the SPEDA Commerce Park in the Shopville area.
That grant was part of $3.4 million in Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) funds being given to seven counties around the state to support land and building development and encourage economic growth, according to Governor Andy Beshear’s office.
SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler said that the commerce park’s selection for funding was a significant accomplishment for the community.
“Somerset and Pulaski County are behind the curve when it comes to developing new, build-ready industrial sites,” Girdler said. “We haven’t developed an industrial or commercial park here since the mid-1990s and as a result, have been limited in the new jobs we can create. SPEDA Commerce Park is going to be a wonderful solution — it will be the engine for tremendous economic growth in eastern Pulaski County once complete. We are grateful to the Kentucky General Assembly and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for the opportunity to apply for KPDI funds and for their recognition of the need for this project.”
SPEDA describes the park, between Pine Hill and Barnesburg Road, as a 142-acre build-ready development.
The Kentucky National Guard has announced intentions to build its regional readiness center and field maintenance shop there, and an 11-acre plot has been sold to a “private developer who intends to build a large-scale commercial and retail complex facing Ky. 80,” according to SPEDA.
The City of Somerset will be the pass-through entity for the grant funding, according to the governor’s office.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the grant announcement marks a major milestone for SPEDA Commerce Park’s development.
SPEDA will provide matching funds, and the total funding for the project is currently $11.8 million.
“This is a huge step forward for the SPEDA Commerce Park project and for Somerset-Pulaski County’s economy,” Keck said. “I am grateful to the Kentucky General Assembly and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for investing in our community, and to SPEDA’s team for taking the initiative to seek every revenue stream possible to make this park a reality. We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work bringing new industries and jobs to this rapidly growing area of Pulaski County.”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd said the ability to offer more good-paying jobs in Pulaski County and the region will go a long way in helping alleviate the societal problems and challenges Pulaski Countians face.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the look of accomplishment someone has when they are gainfully employed, but it sure goes a long way in giving them the purpose they need to live complete and productive lives,” Todd said. “This funding provided by the General Assembly will help us continue to make lives better for not just the potential employees that benefit from the SPEDA Commerce Park, but also the surrounding businesses and communities that will see those payroll dollars spent right here in Pulaski County. When one of us does well, we all do well.”
