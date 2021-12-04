Matt Felts is coming to town for the holidays.
An award-winning musician, songwriter, and minister of the Gospel, Felts will be performing in concert, “The Sound of Christmas,” at New Direction Worship Center in Somerset on Saturday, December 11, at 7 p.m.
Admission is free for the concert at the church located at 120 Losey Street, offering an affordable opportunity for the whole family to ring in the Christmas season with the joy of music.
“We at New Direction Worship Center are so excited to have ‘The Sound of Christmas’ featuring Matt Feltz and special guest Joseph Reed,” said New Direction pastor Eddie Dick. “... We are so glad to have Matt and his special guest Joseph to take time out of their busy season to share some great memories and have a special Christmas Concert for us, here in Somerset.”
It’s not the first time Felts has performed in Somerset — he was here earlier this year at New Direction, to do a tribute to his friend and musical collaborator, Carman, the iconic contemporary Christian vocalist who died in February of this year at age 65.
Carman himself had made a well-received performance at New Direction in March of 2020, a huge draw for a church like New Direction, which only had a congregation of about 70 or so at the time. The concert drew a substantial crowd but more importantly for the future, helped introduce Felts himself to Somerset.
“Felts was the manager for the late Carman Licciardello,” said Dick. “He came to Somerset earlier this year and did a tribute to Carman. (New Direction) was one of Carman’s last concerts before the pandemic shutdown and his passing. We were at capacity with standing room only left. We all enjoyed the concert!”
While Carman might have been the biggest name, Felts is plenty accomplished in his own right. He has won numerous awards for his musical talents — Sunrise Artist of the year and two-time top 10 finisher for Male Vocalist of the Year with the Diamond Awards, AMG Lifetime Achievement Award, and Favorite Group and Favorite Tenor with the Christian Voice Awards, among many other wins and nominations — and has appeared on everything from TBN and Daystar on television to Dollywood and Vegas hotels like Paris and Bally’s. In 2017, his album “Based on a True Story” was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Felts has toured all across America and the world, performing and recording with legendary artists such as the Blackwood Brothers, Bill Gaither, Larry Gatlin, the Oak Ridge Boys, and of course Carman. In 2011 he was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame. In 2011, November 11 was declared “Matt Felts Day” in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.
His latest album is “The Sound of Christmas,” featuring a heavenly host of holiday favorites Felts is sure to perform at New Direction, which is a stop on Felts’ tour for the album. The concert will feature beloved seasonal classics and a few surprises.
As mentioned, Joseph Reed, host of “Singing News Radio” and a popular Nashville musician, will be Felts’ special guest at the concert.
“We would like to invite each of you to come and enjoy ‘The Sounds of Christmas,’” said Dick. “I know it will bless your soul!”
