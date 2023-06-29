You can never be too careful, especially when it comes to the safety of city workers. That’s why officials with the City of Ferguson were pleased to hear they have some extra money coming their way to help out with safety equipment.
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) announced this week that Ferguson was one of the recipients of their 2023 Safety Grants.
The city will receive around $800 in matching grant funds, meaning the city will be providing matching funds as well.
The KLC assists cities by providing insurance services to cities across the state, and as Mayor Allen Dobbs and other city officials explained, KLC likes to invest money back into the communities they serve.
Dobbs said Ferguson was very fortunate to receive the grant for the second year in a row.
“KLC’s safety grant program is a valuable asset to help cities meet their financial needs and ensure that our employees are safe,” Dobbs said. “We appreciate their support.”
The grant will go towards the purchase of safety equipment for maintenance crews, such as traffic cones and signs, as well as protective equipment like goggles and safety belts to prevent workers in trees from falling.
KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999
KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make cities safer.
“We are proud to partner with cities across the commonwealth to provide these grants and help fund initiatives to ensure city employees are safe on the job,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney.
According to the KLC, the organization also offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
