With a decent amount of snow and worse, bitter temperatures expected this week for Christmas, it's notable that not everyone will be able to stay home (and warm) for the holiday.
For those who find themselves without an indoors to retreat to when it's cold, New Life Church in Ferguson is ready to open their doors.
It's not just this week — the church has a policy. Any time the temperatures drop to 32 degrees or colder, the church on Murphy Avenue opens their gymnasium as a warming center for anyone who needs it.
"It doesn't matter what day is is," said New Life Pastor Doug Walden.
The warming center is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. overnight.
Walden recalled seeing people living on the street one day and realized there was something his church could do to help them.
"We wanted to open up the church, since we had the room," he said. "It was just about seeing that there was a need in the community. We believe the church is there to meet the needs of the community."
Helping people get there are the fleet of trucks out plowing and salting the roads for the various local agencies, such as Pulaski County Government and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
"We're ready," said Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley. "We've got our plows out. Our salt bins are full. Our guys are ready to get on it."
While some may love the idea of a white Christmas, it's a hardship for those pulled away from their family to answer the call of duty to their community, noted Kelley.
"I hate if we get it right before Christmas," he said. "I know (the crews) want to do stuff with their families. So if you're out on the road, just be patient."
Better yet, don't go out unless you have to, Kelley advised.
"If it is accumulating, don't try to get out and go places unless it's an emergency," said Kelley. "If you get out on the road and get stuck, it makes it harder for the snow removal trucks to do their job."
Kelley was aware of New Life's warming center, but said the county didn't have one set up at this time. They've previously used the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center on Oak Leaf Lane for that purpose and if cold weather continues to be a problem, that could be an option, he noted.
