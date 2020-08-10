Somerset’s council voted in July to take in a piece of property that currently resides within Ferguson’s borders, but a Ferguson council member wants to make clear that her council has not yet voted to give that property over to Somerset.
The property in question is formerly the site of 84 Lumber, on the southern part of Ky. 914. It was bought by the city of Somerset and adjoins Somerset city limits, but part of the property is actually within Ferguson’s boundaries.
Ferguson Councilor Eileen Thacker addressed Somerset’s council at its meeting held Monday night. At contention seems to be the publication of Somerset’s side of what is meant to be a joint ordinance, and the wording within it.
Passed on July 27 and published for the public on August 4, Somerset’s ordinance reads that the property is “by this Ordinance transferred from the City of Ferguson to the City of Somerset’s incorporated boundary as being in the City of Somerset.”
That led Thacker to address the public and Somerset’s council
“I would like to tell everyone that we have not transferred the 84 Lumber [property] to Somerset.”
Somerset’s Mayor, Alan Keck responded in the meeting that he wanted the community to know that Somerset was not trying to take anything away from Ferguson, and that Somerset would respect the decision should Ferguson’s council ultimately vote against the transfer.
After the meeting, Keck added, “We always want to try and do what’s best for the entire community, and had hoped – and still remain hopeful – that Ferguson will meet us half way on that. Annexing that property helps Somerset at no detriment to them. I look forward to continued, respectful discourse.”
Thacker clarified that Ferguson’s council had the first reading for their version of the ordinance on July 6, but has had no second reading or vote.
She said it was her belief that Mayor Keck was supposed to get back with Ferguson’s government on some items on both the property transfer and a proposed Ferguson sewer project, but they had not heard back on that.
“We’ve asked for information on the sewer project for two months and haven’t gotten any information on it,” Thacker said.
She added that she believed Ferguson should have been allowed to pass their side of the property transfer ordinance before Somerset passed its side.
Keck mentioned the sewer project within the council meeting, pointing out that the project was funded within Somerset’s recently passed budget.
After the meeting, Keck said Somerset has sent plans for the sewer project to Ferguson, and that he was still optimistic about those plans.
“I’d like it to be a quid pro quo. Mutually reciprocated,” Keck said.
Thacker agreed that there should be cooperation, but, she said, “If you give somebody something, you kind of expect something back. And we don’t feel like we’ll get anything back.”
