As a member of the National Volunteer Fire Council, Ferguson Volunteer Fire Department became eligible to submit a request for drinking water offered to fire departments for rehydration during wildland fires. Ferguson was recently awarded 196 cases of emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch.
The National Volunteer Fire Council has teamed up with Anheuser-Busch to offer this resource to fire departments across the United States — donating more than 1.5 million cans of drinking water in 2020. This included more than just fire departments but also areas hit with weather-related damages and most recently Covid-19.
Ferguson has a large area of woodlands but not as much as some other rural departments. Ferguson Volunteer Fire Dept. is sharing the water with all 14 other fire departments in Pulaski County. Three of these departments have areas that protect Daniel Boone National Forest.
Ferguson fire officials stated the departments support each other in all types of fires and rescues. This is just another resource that can help protect volunteer firefighters at no cost to the citizens.
