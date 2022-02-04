A Ferguson man was arrested and charged in connection with a recent truck theft, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Norman Neal Hughes, 43, Ford Street, was arrested Thursday and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, on January 30, Sergeant Zach Mayfield took a report of a stolen truck from McGowan Excavation on West Ky. 80. The information and photograph of the truck was posted on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
On February 1, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputy David Wesley received a tip that Hughes had been seen the night of the theft on a bicycle around the area of the theft of the truck. Hughes was located at River Metals and was arrested on a Pulaski County District Court warrant unrelated to this investigation, according to the report from the sheriff’s office.
At the Sheriff’s Office, Wesley interviewed the suspect and learned that the truck was at a location in McCreary County. Wesley contacted Kentucky State Police, who went to the location of the truck and confirmed that it was the one stolen from McGowan Excavation. The owner of the truck went to the location and picked up their truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kentucky State Police will continue with the investigation in McCreary County with the individual who had possession of the truck.
Wesley charged Hughes with the theft of the truck. He also served the warrant on Hughes that had been secured by Sergeant Zack Mayfield. In that warrant, Sergeant Mayfield had secured a warrant for Mr. Hughes for Third-Degree Criminal Mischief and Theft by Unlawful Taking.
In that complaint, Mayfield had investigated the theft of a surveillance camera and the damage that was caused during the theft. That theft was reported back in June of 2021. Through his investigation, he was able to identify Hughes and request the warrant charging him with the theft and damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That warrant was signed on November 4, 2021 by a District Court Judge.
This case continues by Sergeant Zach Mayfield and Deputy David Wesley.
