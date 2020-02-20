A Ferguson man who has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges has filed objections to his presentencing report.
Robert J. Beach, aka Coddie, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possession of 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
He is awaiting his sentencing on the matter, currently scheduled for Monday.
In the meantime, however, Beach has submitted two objections to the report which will be used to determine his ultimate sentence.
One objection is to the report’s calculation of the amount of drugs involved.
Beach states that the report double-counted around seven ounces of meth – a witness stated that he had sold them 10 ounces, but that included a 7-ounce portion of the drug that was seized by law enforcement.
The report added both the 10 ounces and the 7 ounces as separate amounts.
“Beach contends that if this weight is not counted twice that his total relevant drug weight would be less than 500 grams and would result in the modification of his base offense level,” which would in turn result in a lower level of sentencing, according to Beach’s objection.
The prosecution has asked that the objection be overruled, either because the original estimate of how much of the drug was involved is correct or because removing the possibly over-reported 7 ounces would not change the eventual sentencing.
“The United States agrees with the assessment of the United States Probation Officer that an amount between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of a methamphetamine mixture is a reasonable estimate of the Defendant’s drug quantity,” court documents state.
The U.S. did not comment on Beach’s second objection – that a witness testified that a person overdosed in their presence and needed medical help.
“Mr. Beach is adamant that no one overdosed and no one had to be revived,” the defense claims.
In Beach’s plea agreement, he states that he was driving a vehicle which was stopped by law enforcement. Within the vehicle was found more than 50 grams of meth, which Beach admits he was transporting to Wayne County to distribute.
He is facing between five and 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
