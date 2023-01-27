The Kentucky League of Cities announced Friday that the City of Ferguson has been awarded a 2022 Liability Grant.
The grant was for $1,500, and it will go towards trimming trees around electrical substations and power lines.
That work goes a long way towards lowering the risk of falling limbs causing power outages during storms, the city said.
Mayor Allen Dobbs said he was very appreciative of the KLC grant, and for the help KLC gives to all cities around Kentucky.
“The city feels very privileged to receive this grant. It is a direct investment back into the community,” he said.
Using this money for this purpose also frees up city funds for other areas, such as fixing sidewalks and updating playground equipment at the community park, the city said.
Since 1999, KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants.
“Keeping electrical substations and rights-of-way clear of debris helps utility workers operate more safely,” KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney said. “We are proud to be able to help the City of Ferguson by providing funds that will enable them to ensure workers are safe on the job.”
