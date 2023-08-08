Over the pass several months, the city of Ferguson has been, during their monthly meetings in the Old Ferguson Schoolhouse, discussing the construction of a new city hall.
The new building is being planned by local DECO Architects Inc. who have participated in many other projects around town.
Revisions on older plans had been made by DECO per the request of the city council, and these revisions were presented at the meeting.
As was mentioned a few times during the meeting, the new Ferguson city hall plans to be much more than a city hall. The purpose of the new city hall is to give the community more options. A clinic and a pharmacy will be attached to the city hall to keep Ferguson denizens from having to drive long distances to get those same services in surrounding areas. The post office is also being viewed as a possible tenant, and the police station will be attached to city hall.
Ryun Warren, lead designer with DECO, said during his presentation at the meeting that the city had essentially outgrown the old city hall.
“That’s a great problem to have,” he said. “That’s what’s spurring a lot of this on … We’re just trying to look into the future, growing into a larger space, and what can we do to spur on further economic growth within the city of Ferguson.”
Warren added that the city hall would serve as a landmark for the city and help solidify the city’s identity.
Some of the tentative plans were shown. A couple members of the council were displeased with the darker color scheme that was shown as an example, but Warren reminded the council that the color scheme had not been set in stone.
DECO was also experimenting with different ideas for power sources. One idea that was met with interest by the council members and attendees was solar energy. A solar consultant reviewed the plans, and while cost is an issue with solar, City Clerk Kristi Phillips pointed out the tax rebates and grants that were available for investments in solar energy.
The current budget for the building is $1.2 million, though this price is still in flux. The goal is to get building “well underway” before winter.
Mayor Allen Dobbs gave his statement on the new city hall: “Our goal with the new city hall is to make it much more than just a building. We want something the community will benefit and grow from. By providing an option for health care and pharmacy needs in our community this will benefit not only the citizens of Ferguson but surrounding areas as well. This new building will benefit many generations to come in Ferguson.”
Police Chief David Cornett announced a new officer was added to the force who was willing to work nights and weekends. Cornett called the addition a "godsend."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.