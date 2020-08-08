According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), a fifth Pulaski Countian has experienced a COVID-19 related death.
A 70-year-old man from Pulaski was one of two related deaths across the 10-county district the health department serves on Saturday, said LCDHD in a statement on their website (lcdhd.org) The other was an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County.
LCDHD added that "(t)his pushes our mortality rate back above that of the state and national averages."
Nine COVID-19 cases were released on Saturday in Pulaski County, according to LCDHD, which said that 75.4 percent of total cases across the district have now been released. Four more cases were added in Pulaski on Saturday, said LCDHD.
"Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 276 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties," stated the health department. "Of those active cases, 47 are asymptomatic."
Across Kentucky, there was an increase of 801 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, according to the Associated Press, and eight new deaths reported Saturday.
