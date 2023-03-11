The 3rd Friday Folk @ the Cooper Community Arts Center series presents its final concert on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m., in the first floor main hall, with an evening of music by Somerset’s most popular singing duo, the Sorghum Sisters, and 3rd Friday Folk’s founders and hosts, Joe LaMay & Sherri Reese.
The Sorghum Sisters, Maryann Callarman and Marlene Petersen, combine harmony and comedy to present a very entertaining musical celebration of old standards to more contemporary songs with beautiful voices and sharp wits.
Joe LaMay & Sherri Reese, who started 3rd Friday Folk in 2015, present original and traditional songs in the Americana style. They will be accompanied by Paul Davis on banjo and Randy Frye on bass.
This year marks 25 years of singing together and they have released a double CD set, “LaMay & Reese/Twenty Five Years/1998-2023,” with 30 songs covering the last quarter century. CDs will be available at the concert.
Over the last 8 years, 3rd Friday Folk has presented performances by local, regional, and national acoustic folk musicians from the west coast to the east coast. It has gained a reputation as a go-to booking for traveling folk artists. Many comments have been coming in concerning the ending of the concert series. Local harmonica wiz, Tommy Cate, summed it up, remarking “It’s the end of an era”.
Enter through the front door on Main Street. Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are available.The music goes from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information and/or directions, call Joe LaMay at 606-305-6741.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.