A long time ago, in a community not-so-far-away — likely the one you’re in right now — video rental stores were all the rage.
In the mid-to-late 1980s, they were everywhere. Even if that’s not what the business originally specialized in, they’d rent videos. Tanning salons with video rental. Grocery stores. Carpet sellers.
And then there were the stores that did only that — rent videos. Blockbuster was the big national name; it fell years ago, Somerset’s stores along with the rest of the chain.
But deep in the heart of downtown, off the beaten path of U.S. 27, tucked away in a curious place called Vortex Corner, lived Video Palace.
It was there for the VHS boom. It was there for the post-DVD fall. And it lasted through the dawn of the age of streaming, all the way up to the end of 2020, the last video rental store in Somerset.
Sadly, even Video Palace has to roll credits sometime.
The store announced recently that it’s closing following the death of its owner, Tana Tarter, who passed away on Thanksgiving at age 66.
“Honestly, I think the only reason it lasted as long as it did is because of her,” said daughter Ashley Meeks.
Video Palace was a family affair; now 34, Meeks has helped out at Video Palace since she was 12. Father Bill and brother Stephen Grundy also took their turns; Ashley and Tana worked Saturday nights together for years. And then there was everyone else brought into the fold.
“All the employees who have worked here over the years have become family,” said Meeks. “They were family to (Tarter).”
Video Palace first opened in the heyday of the VHS craze, the mid-’80s; the legal paperwork was established in 1984. Tarter has owned it since about 1996, and managed it along with another store on the south end of town, Video Video, before taking over buying Video Palace.
At the time, the idea of being able to watch movies at home instead of the cinema was new — and the technology required to do so was expensive. Video rental stores provided easy, affordable ways to watch movies that had left theaters (and soon, many that were made direct-to-video), with only pesky late fees as a potential hassle — that and the possibility that the store was out of what you wanted. For many young people of that era, a chance to get out of the house and browse the video store was an exciting night on the town. But services like Redbox and Netflix eventually started transforming the way people rented movies in the post-millennial era. The latter popularized the idea of having rentals directly mailed to one’s home; once online streaming became the norm, people were less likely to bother leaving the house to watch what would have previously been the hot new release at the video store. And the once prolific marketplace for video rental businesses came crashing down.
But across the country, many individual stores managed to hang on over the years, thanks in large part to people like Tana Tarter, who paired an exhaustive knowledge of her product with a dedicated core of customers to stay in business.
“She loved movies,” said Meeks of her mother. “It’s in our blood.
“She always had loyal customers; they came in religiously over the years,” added Meeks. “People grew up renting movies here and they started bringing their kids here to rent movies. Over the years, it became more like a nostalgia-type environment. ‘Oh, there are none left.’ ... Everyone loved coming in here and talking to her. Everyone always described her as super-helpful. (She was) a very kind-hearted, caring, loving person.”
And while DVD eventually overtook VHS tapes as the primary vessel by which movies were transported from store to home, the legacy of the video tape never truly perished at Video Palace.
“She still has VHS (titles) here,” said Meeks of Tarter. ““She always kept everything. She never wanted to sell the classics. If it was only on VHS and you couldn’t get it on DVD, she kept it. She had stuff that’s probably beyond nostalgic.”
The store is set to close around the start of the new year; until then, they’re selling off all the product. “Everything but the walls,” said Meeks.
Nothing is being sold above $10, other than full seasons of TV shows, which are $15. New releases are $10, near-new and classics are $5, and everything else is $2.
Meeks put out a Facebook post in the last couple of days announcing the intention to close the store, “a unique staple in this community,” and remain open every day before Christmas selling the movies, TV shows, and video games they still have — as many as 12,000 at the time of Tarter’s passing.
“We are very sad to be closing as this has been our lives for many years and was such a huge accomplishment of my mother but she was the heart and soul of the business and it’s not the same without her,” read Meeks’ Facebook post. “We appreciate all of the customers that have remained loyal to her over the years she would greatly miss all of you!”
The resulting outpour of support and interest has been overwhelming. As the last remaining video store in town prepares to close, people are taking advantage of their last opportunity to visit Video Palace — Tarter’s own movie masterpiece.
“I just know for her, it was a huge deal. It was a major accomplishment for her life,” said Meeks. “If she could see the turnout of people that have shown love and expressed their condolences over the store closing, she would be honored, just to know how people felt.
“This has been our life for over 25 years,” added Meeks. “To not have it here is going to be really weird.”
