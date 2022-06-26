After a year of hard work and generous community support, Leadership Lake Cumberland's Class of 2020 saw the completion of their goal with Saturday's dedication of the seventh and final Readers to Leaders Storybook Trail at Woodstock Community Park.
Leadership LC 2020 Class member Jessica Carlton noted that Woodstock's book — Tulip Chicken, Farm Hero — "fits perfectly" since Woodstock is a farming community. The author, Wesley Gift of Berea, and illustrator, J. Hammond of Georgetown, were on hand to greet the families embarking on the trail.
It's the first children's book for Gift but Hammond has been published before. Gift credited the illustrator with "getting this story from just words on the page to really bringing it to life." Both were excited to have Tulip chosen for the trail so that it shared with children.
"We really feel that this has a message that it's okay to be different," Gift said. "It's great to get this story out there for more people to read it and enjoy it."
Carlton told the Commonwealth Journal that the project's success has led to the decision to turn Readers to Leaders into a nonprofit organization.
"We've made such a huge impact on the community that we want to keep this going," she said.
The goal of the nonprofit will be to support other early childhood development efforts as well as periodically change out the books on each trail in order to keep the experience fresh. Carlton said future books will come from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
