It’s now been a few months since the closure of Over My Head homeless shelter. Somerset’s homeless have no obvious recourse in finding a safe place to lay their heads at night. The city will likely see a rise in homelessness in the weeks and months ahead.
People in need will have to rely on families and friends for a place to live, if they are fortunate enough to have such connections. Some may even have to resort to extreme or even criminal measures to pay their bills or simply to find their next meal. Some will be forced to remain in these and other dangerous situations because of a scarcity of social programs.
Many homeless individuals may eventually find themselves on the wrong side of the law. But what happens if they are arrested? They are carted off to jail where they have to deal with court fees and legal fees and the loss of income if they are lucky enough to have jobs. They are often ordered to go to drug rehab, which can be incredibly expensive. Even in jail, they are charged for incidentals and extra food. These expenses put the homeless and the addicted at a further disadvantage.
This calls to mind Black activist James Baldwin’s famous quote: “Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor.”
So what’s the solution? A new shelter would certainly address the immediate need. Over My Head was operated out of a church-owned building by way of private donations and community fundraising events. They were even able to secure a few government grants.
Could another church or some other non-profit organization take up the cause? Could the city step in to fund a new shelter? Either option is possible, but neither is likely. Public or private monies could be directed toward a homeless shelter, but according to people who ran Over My Head, the shelter cost approximately $120,000 per year to run, and that was for only ten beds. Somerset’s homeless population is estimated by people who run programs for homeless Pulaskians to be between 150 and 200 people.
This estimate may actually be higher, according to people in homeless assistance programs, and it also fails to factor in those who are “housing insecure.” While people may have a home or apartment to go to, they may be one paycheck away from losing their shelter. Most of that $120,000 annual budget for Over My Head went toward staff, who performed services like transporting residents and helping them apply for jobs. They also took care of necessary duties like keeping the facility clean and making food.
If funding for a replacement shelter is somehow secured, it would be money well spent. However, a shelter is, by definition, temporary. A new shelter would solve the immediate problem of homeless people having nowhere to sleep at night, but it would not provide permanent residence.
The federal government’s Section 8 program provides rental housing assistance for low-income households. However, this program can be highly exclusive. One issue for the homeless is the “means testing” they are forced to provide. They must demonstrate that their income does not surpass a certain level, and the necessary documentation can be difficult and even costly for a homeless person to find—something that Over My Head helped with before its closure. The waiting list can also be quite long, which can be very dangerous if a person is trying to escape an abusive situation.
Other programs have been begun like the Breakthrough Soul Evolution headed up by Charlie Crawford, which, on completion, will offer homes to addict-alcoholic mothers. God’s Food Pantry also plans an initiative to help homeless people develop better spending habits and investment wisdom. Somerset Sober Living already exists which gives addicts a fresh start.
While these programs help a lot of people, they have their limitations. Sober Living and Breakthrough are for addicts. And while many homeless are addicts, not all are.
Steve Hall who helped run Over My Head for several years, hinted at a more radical push by people from all over the county is what’s truly necessary for the end of Pulaski County’s homelessness.
“I think the answer lies in a wide-ranging base of community support on all different levels for it to work… [what is successful is] a combination of businesses, of community agencies, and government working together so that they can cover the whole spectrum of the needs matched with the resources that are available in the community,” Hall stated.
One approach already being tried in the United States is called “Housing First.” How it is implemented varies widely, but the core assumption is always the same: it’s easier to get people off the streets if they already have the home, and the rest of their issues (adequate physical/mental healthcare, budgeting, treatment for addiction etc.) will be taken care of by already existing programs.
It’s seen tremendous success in the places it’s tried. Homeless goes down dramatically, and the already existing programs help homeless individuals get into jobs, get medical care, and get clean if they are an addict.
Housing First also focuses on getting people who loses their home immediately rehoused.
An obvious problem with such a program for the city of Somerset, however, is the cost. Such an undertaking would put a strain on the city’s budget. While in the long run it would be far cheaper than the yearly upkeep of a homeless shelter, the initial construction would come with a lot of planning and a hefty price tag.
Virginia Dial is the president of the soon-to-be-built Connect Community Village. Her initiative, while certainly very helpful, is also mainly for addicts, veterans, and the formerly incarcerated. While many homeless people are addicts, formerly incarcerated, veterans, or all three, not all homeless are, and again this will be a transitional initiative rather than the permanent solution which may be necessary.
Dial’s planned program will make it much easier for her clients to get back on their feet when you they a home and a support system to help lift them up.
Even still, the public backlash to a program like this is the reason most homeless initiatives fail or never even get off the ground. The stigma surrounding homeless people can be crippling for some.
“All [people] do is see them downstream in the river” Dial stated. “They don’t look upstream to see why they fell in.”
Ultimately, Somerset-Pulaski County has many tough decisions to make if it wants to help those who can’t help themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.