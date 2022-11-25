Burnside saw a tragic start to its Thanksgiving day as a fire claimed the life of one of its residents.
Jewell Lester, 76, was killed when a fire broke out in her Antioch Avenue home.
According to both Burnside Fire Department Chief James Martin and Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, it appears that Lester had a mobility issue that contributed to her not being able to get out.
Martin said he believed Lester had a broken hip.
Strunk added that because of that she was either unable or unwilling to leave the home.
Lester’s daughter and grandson also lived in the home. They were able to leave the residence, but despite the efforts by several people, they were unable to get Lester to leave.
Strunk said that the body of a dog was also found with the victim.
No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Strunk said Lester’s body has been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, which he believes will show she died of smoke inhalation.
Fire Chief Martin said he arrived on the scene at 7:28 a.m., about 8 minutes after the call came in. There were heavy flames coming out of the front of the house when he arrived.
Martin said he knew that someone was repairing a water line in the basement of the house when the fire broke out, but he is unsure if those repairs are connected to the cause of the fire.
Both the Tateville and Ferguson fire departments were called out immediately to assist Burnside Fire Department at the scene, but as soon as Martin learned there was a person entrapped within the building, he said he also called in Somerset Fire Department for help.
Somerset-Pulaski EMS also assisted at the scene, and Martin thanked all of those departments for their help.
He said he believed the insurance company is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
The Burnside Fire Department called the Red Cross immediately to help the family. The fire department has also shared a Facebook post detailing how members of the community can donate to the family as well.
