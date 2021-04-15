One of eastern Somerset's popular stores had reached a "crossroads" after suffering a damaging blaze — but the property is now headed in a new direction.
The former Crossroads IGA store, located at the intersection of Pumphouse Road and East Ky. 80, is almost ready to be sold, said developer Cory Ikerd.
Ikerd's family company, Ikerd Properties, had owned the building in which the store was located for some time — even prior to the IGA brand coming in.
But in August of last year, the store suffered a fire which basically destroyed the building and forced its closure.
According to the Somerset Fire Department, the fire started in the early morning hours in the deli area. Ikerd said that from what inspectors told him, some equipment sparked and caught fire.
"The firemen did an excellent job and kept down as much damage as they could, but it was just a little too far gone at that point," he said.
Ikerd is now in the process taking the building down to make way for a new one, but once sold, the construction will be in the hands of the new owners, he said.
He could not specifically name the party purchasing the property yet, but did say they were local and were looking to put in a convenience store-type of business.
Ikerd expected the deal to close within a time frame of one or two more weeks.
"We're in our 'due diligence' period," he said.
The Crossroads IGA store was "a little too big" as it was and will likely be rebuilt at 30 to 50 percent smaller than it was previously.
"The gas pumps need to be reconfigured, and I think it will be a better-performing store when done properly," said Ikerd.
Nevertheless, with a popular deli section and close proximity to SomerSport Park and East Somerset Baptist Church, the store seemed to do good business, Ikerd observed.
"I've not seen the numbers, but just driving by like anybody in the community, it always looked busy," said Ikerd. "We had a lot of interest. ... We probably had over 30 inquiries on the building after the fire."
One thing is for sure: It won't be an IGA store again. The presence of a larger IGA grocery only a short distance away on East Ky. 80 is one factor to consider in that change.
"IGA elected not to come back," said Ikerd. "I expect that was part of their decision, having those two stores close to each other."
