A fire caused damage to a Science Hill trailer on Tuesday, and while no one was injured, several dogs died before they could be rescued.
Firefighters on scene said that they found four puppies, but later social media posts from family members said there were a total of five dogs lost.
The fire took place at a residence on the corner of Spring Street and Walnut Hill Drive.
According to Science Hill Assistant Fire Chief Michael Phelps, no residents were home when the fire broke out. The Science Hill Fire Department received the call at 12:37 p.m. They were assisted on the scene by Dabney, Eubank and Somerset fire departments.
Phelps said that when crews arrived there was heavy fire coming from one of the bedrooms.
Once inside the building, firefighters attempted to resuscitate the first puppy they found, but it became apparent that all four were already gone due to the smoke, Phelps said.
“I hate to see it around Christmas time,” Phelps said of both the animal deaths and the damage to the home.
While on scene, Phelps said he didn’t know what had caused the fire, but did say that his department sees more fires around this time of year, due to the cold temperatures and people running auxiliary heat sources.
